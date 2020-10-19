Metacrine, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) quiet period will end on Monday, October 26th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Metacrine’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $10.79 on Monday. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

