Frogads Inc’s (OTCMKTS:FROG) Quiet Period Set To End on October 26th

Frogads’ (OTCMKTS:FROG) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 26th. Frogads had issued 11,568,218 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frogads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $80.18 on Monday. Frogads has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.74.

In other news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frogads stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

