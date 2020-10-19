Short Interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Expands By 23.5%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Adelaide Brighton has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

