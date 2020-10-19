Short Interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Expands By 23.5%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.
Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Adelaide Brighton has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Adelaide Brighton
