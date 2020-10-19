Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Rises By 23.6%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

