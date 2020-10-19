CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
