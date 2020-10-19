CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 452.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.