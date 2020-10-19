Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rises By 23.7%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 874,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,813.0 days.

Securitas stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Securitas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Securitas has an average rating of “Hold”.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

