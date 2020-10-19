Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 638,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.02. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

