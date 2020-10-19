Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLGT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.73 million, a P/E ratio of 297.61 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. CSFB upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

