Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $108.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

