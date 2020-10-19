iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

