Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

