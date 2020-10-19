SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

