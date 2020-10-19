Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Grows By 24.3%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.