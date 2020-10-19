Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Grows By 24.3%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
