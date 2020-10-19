Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.98 on Monday. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

