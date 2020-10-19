Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.
RKUNY stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Rakuten has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.
