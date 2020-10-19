Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

RKUNY stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Rakuten has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rakuten will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

