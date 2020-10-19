Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Rises By 24.2%

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SOLCF stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

There is no company description available for SOL Global Investments Corp.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Community Bank System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
UniFirst Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
American Campus Communities Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Packaging Corp Of America Set to Announce Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report