Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Rises By 24.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SOLCF stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

There is no company description available for SOL Global Investments Corp.

