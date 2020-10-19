Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Expands By 24.2%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MUI opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,337,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 339,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 695,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

