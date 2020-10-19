Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Expands By 24.2%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MUI opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
