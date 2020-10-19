Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Increases By 24.3%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,389.99 on Monday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,614.00 and a 1 year high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 122.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 118.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 150.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at $675,000.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

