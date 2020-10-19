BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 75.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 228.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

