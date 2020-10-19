Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Price

Press coverage about CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CIT Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted CIT Group’s analysis:

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.