Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony Financial earned a news impact score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Sony Financial stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18. Sony Financial has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. Sony Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Sony Financial Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

