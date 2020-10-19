Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20

Media coverage about Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nintendo earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Nintendo has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

