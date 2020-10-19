PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.33 ($105.10).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €79.84 ($93.93) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.23. PUMA SE has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €84.30 ($99.18). The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

