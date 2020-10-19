Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.83

Media headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,210.00 on Monday. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.85.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

