NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NCR earned a news sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NCR opened at $22.54 on Monday. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

