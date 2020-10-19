Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.25

Press coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Microsoft’s score:

Shares of MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

