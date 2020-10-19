Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.
ETR BNR opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a one year high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.
About Brenntag
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.