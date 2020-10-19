Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

ETR BNR opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a one year high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

