Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.28 ($57.97).

Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.51 and its 200 day moving average is €37.40.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

