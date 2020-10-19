Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.28 ($57.97).

Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.51 and its 200 day moving average is €37.40.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pfizer Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows
Pfizer Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows
Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CIT Group Stock Price
Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CIT Group Stock Price
Sony Financial Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows
Sony Financial Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows
Nintendo Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20
Nintendo Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20
PUMA SE PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
PUMA SE PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Samsung Electronics Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.83
Samsung Electronics Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.83


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report