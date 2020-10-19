General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected General Motors’ score:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

