Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.28 ($57.97).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.51 and a 200-day moving average of €37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

