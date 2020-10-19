KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.08

News stories about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of -1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s ranking:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR opened at $36.94 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.