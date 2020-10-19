Head-To-Head Comparison: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) and Its Rivals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.09 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 10.38

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 5.23, suggesting that their average share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 219 982 1846 88 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

