Contrasting MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MFA Financial and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 36.13%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $581.73 million 2.26 $378.12 million $0.77 3.77 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.64 $92.92 million N/A N/A

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -116.56% 10.72% 2.78% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -305.70% -58.83% -6.73%

Summary

MFA Financial beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

