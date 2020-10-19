Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) & Knowles (NYSE:KN) Financial Review

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Knowles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emerson Radio and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49% Knowles 2.20% 4.46% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Emerson Radio and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Knowles has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Knowles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Risk and Volatility

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerson Radio and Knowles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.68 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Knowles $854.80 million 1.72 $49.10 million $0.86 18.69

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Summary

Knowles beats Emerson Radio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. The PD segment designs and delivers capacitor products and radio frequency solutions that are used in applications, such as power supplies and medical implants, satellite communication, and radar systems, as well as our telecommunications infrastructure customers. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the telecommunication, fiber optics, and defense markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.