Critical Survey: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get New York City REIT alerts:

This table compares New York City REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -122.10% 10.09% 1.21%

55.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.41 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.22

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New York City REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 1 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.92%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats New York City REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.