Myomo (MYO) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 33 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Myomo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -208.64% -62.70% -25.26%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Myomo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 375 1236 2017 104 2.50

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.17%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myomo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.23 Myomo Competitors $1.25 billion $176.03 million 40.46

Myomo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myomo competitors beat Myomo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

