DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

