Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $30.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.38 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

