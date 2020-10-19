Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $30.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.38 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Contrast: Avient & The Competition
Head-To-Head Contrast: Avient & The Competition
Golden Star Resources vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis
Golden Star Resources vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis
Head to Head Review: CRH Medical & U.S. Physical Therapy
Head to Head Review: CRH Medical & U.S. Physical Therapy
Contrasting MFA Financial & AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Contrasting MFA Financial & AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Analyzing Alamos Gold & Comstock Mining
Analyzing Alamos Gold & Comstock Mining
Emerson Radio & Knowles Financial Review
Emerson Radio & Knowles Financial Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report