$55.83 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $55.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.33 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.48 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

