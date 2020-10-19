$130.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $130.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $186.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $580.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.24 million to $585.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $597.48 million, with estimates ranging from $566.96 million to $628.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 153.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

