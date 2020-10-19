Zacks: Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $21.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.65 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $20.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $86.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.26 million, with estimates ranging from $94.31 million to $96.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

INBK opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 252,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

