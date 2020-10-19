$47.86 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report sales of $47.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.81 million. Broadwind Energy posted sales of $46.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full-year sales of $198.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $199.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $211.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadwind Energy.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of Broadwind Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.45 on Monday. Broadwind Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.