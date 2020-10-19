AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $81.44 on Friday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AGCO by 806.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in AGCO by 224.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

