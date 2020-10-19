Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.17.

RNW opened at C$18.06 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.37%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

