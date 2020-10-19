Raymond James Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$19.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 over the last quarter.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.