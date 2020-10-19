$46.40 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $65.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $159.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $160.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $321.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

