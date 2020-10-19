QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.73-$2.83 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QTS opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.93 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

