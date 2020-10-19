Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

