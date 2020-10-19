Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.47 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Earnings History for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QTS Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
QTS Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Baker Hughes Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Retail Opportunity Investments to Release Earnings on Monday
Retail Opportunity Investments to Release Earnings on Monday
Landstar System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Sun Communities to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Sun Communities to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report