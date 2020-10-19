Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.47 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

