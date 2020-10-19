Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.11-1.17 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

